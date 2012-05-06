Podcast – Chuck Dixon

May 6, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to veteran comic book writer (Batman, Punisher), Chuck Dixon, about how he got started in comics, his writing habits, working with artist and editors, writing adaptations, the miracle and scourge that is the internet, Hollywood’s infatuation with the comic book industry, residuals and profit sharing as a comic book writer/creator and just a bit of sports.

Listen to the entire interview below. http://traffic.libsyn.com/scriptsandscribes/ScriptsandScribes.com-Episode-001.mp3

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.