Podcast – Brian Buccellato
We talk to Flash writer and Foster creator, Brian Buccellato about co-writing Flash, writing what you know, transitioning from comic book colorist to writer, self-publishing a comic vs. using a publishing company, using crowd funding as a direct marketing pre-sale system, writing and working in the film industry, which Fantastic Four villain he would play in a movie and much more.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:28 — 31.6MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
