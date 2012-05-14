Podcast – Brian Buccellato

May 14, 2012 by

We talk to Flash writer and Foster creator, Brian Buccellato about co-writing Flash, writing what you know, transitioning from comic book colorist to writer, self-publishing a comic vs. using a publishing company, using crowd funding as a direct marketing pre-sale system, writing and working in the film industry, which Fantastic Four villain he would play in a movie and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 34:28 — 31.6MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered?  Send us an EMAIL!  Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

 

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This