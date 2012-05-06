Podcast – Amber Benson

May 6, 2012 by

We talk to Death’s Daughter author and Buffy the Vampire slayer actress Amber Benson about writing a novel series, her typical writing schedule, coming up with titles, writing for a character she played on television for three years, doing historical and mythological research, writing for kids, knowing your audience, and what it means to be a nerd.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 38:16 — 35.0MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered?  Send us an EMAIL!  Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

Krista

Krista

YA writer by night, television producer by day. Senior editor for Scripts & Scribes.com.
Krista

Latest posts by Krista (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This