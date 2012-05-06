Podcast – Amber Benson

May 6, 2012 by Krista

We talk to Death’s Daughter author and Buffy the Vampire slayer actress Amber Benson about writing a novel series, her typical writing schedule, coming up with titles, writing for a character she played on television for three years, doing historical and mythological research, writing for kids, knowing your audience, and what it means to be a nerd.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.