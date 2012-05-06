Podcast – Amber Benson
We talk to Death’s Daughter author and Buffy the Vampire slayer actress Amber Benson about writing a novel series, her typical writing schedule, coming up with titles, writing for a character she played on television for three years, doing historical and mythological research, writing for kids, knowing your audience, and what it means to be a nerd.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 38:16 — 35.0MB)
