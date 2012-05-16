Podcast – Alex Litvak

May 16, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to screenwriter Alex Litvak about film school, how his career as a development executive has affected his screenwriting, the special challenges of resurrecting an iconic franchise, bringing a new take to classic material, writing with a partner, pitches and OWA’s and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

