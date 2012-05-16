Podcast – Alex Litvak

May 16, 2012 by

We talk to screenwriter Alex Litvak about film school, how his career as a development executive has affected his screenwriting, the special challenges of resurrecting an iconic franchise, bringing a new take to classic material, writing with a partner, pitches and OWA’s and much more.

Listen to the entire interview below.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 39:40 — 36.3MB)

Listen to Stitcher

Have a question about writing you’d like answered?  Send us an EMAIL!  Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.

 

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

Latest posts by Kevin (see all)

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Related Posts

Tags

Share This