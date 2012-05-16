Podcast – Alex Litvak
We talk to screenwriter Alex Litvak about film school, how his career as a development executive has affected his screenwriting, the special challenges of resurrecting an iconic franchise, bringing a new take to classic material, writing with a partner, pitches and OWA’s and much more.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 39:40 — 36.3MB)
