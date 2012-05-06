Podcast – Adam Beechen

May 6, 2012 by Kevin

We talk to comic book writer/screenwriter, Adam Beechen, about writing for television vs. writing comic books, the difference of writing animation and live action, creating a video podcast for a comic title like a DVD commentary of sorts, a comic book writer’s interaction with colorists, writing sound effects in comic scripts, his graphic novel Hench and the development process with Warner Bros. and being the world’s #1 Phoenix Suns Superfan.

Listen to the entire interview below.

