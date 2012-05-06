Podcast – Adam Beechen
We talk to comic book writer/screenwriter, Adam Beechen, about writing for television vs. writing comic books, the difference of writing animation and live action, creating a video podcast for a comic title like a DVD commentary of sorts, a comic book writer’s interaction with colorists, writing sound effects in comic scripts, his graphic novel Hench and the development process with Warner Bros. and being the world’s #1 Phoenix Suns Superfan.
Listen to the entire interview below.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 36:35 — 33.5MB)
Have a question about writing you’d like answered? Send us an EMAIL! Or Tweet it to us at @ScriptsScribes.
Kevin
Latest posts by Kevin (see all)
- Podcast – Marla White - February 13, 2017
- 20Q with Marla White - February 13, 2017
- unSCRIPTED with John Zaozirny - December 19, 2016
Aspiring CB writer here. Just discovered this site! Awesome interview. Can’t wait to listen to the rest! Thanks! http://scifies.com