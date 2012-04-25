Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman talks TV and Comics

Apr 25, 2012 by Kevin

First up, Walking Dead creator, Robert Kirkman as he offers advice for new comic book writers.

He also talks about the differences between writing for television and comic books.

