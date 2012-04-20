Festival of Books
We will be attending the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this weekend, April 21-22. Just a few of the scheduled attendees include Anne Rice, Judy Blume, Julie Andrews, John Cusack and dozens more. More details, including a full list of attendees and schedule of events, can be found on their website. Check back for interviews, coverage and a review.
