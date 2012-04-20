Festival of Books

Apr 20, 2012

We will be attending the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this weekend, April 21-22.  Just a few of the scheduled attendees include Anne Rice, Judy Blume, Julie Andrews, John Cusack and dozens more.  More details, including a full list of attendees and schedule of events, can be found on their website.  Check back for interviews, coverage and a review.

Kevin

Kevin

I invented the Frappucino. My dream is to visit Dollywood. Sometimes I host a podcast on writing @ScriptsScribes. Only one of those things is true.
Kevin

